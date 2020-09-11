Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage retinal gene therapy company, today announced that biotech industry veteran Sean Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed to the Gyroscope Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Bohen will also serve as Chair of the Board's Research and Development Committee. Dr. Bohen brings more than 30 years of experience in the discovery and development of new medicines. Over the course of his career, he has made significant contributions to the early- and late-stage development of numerous FDA-approved drugs.

"Sean brings a wealth of experience to our board in researching potential new medicines and successfully bringing them to patients in need. He also brings expertise and knowledge in helping companies build impressive R&D and commercial units side by side. We are excited to work with him as we advance Gyroscope's programmes," said Khurem Farooq, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Bohen currently serves on the board of directors of Altrubio, Inc. Previously, Dr. Bohen was the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development, AstraZeneca LP, where he was responsible for AstraZeneca's worldwide product development and clinical programmes. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, he was Senior Vice President of Genentech Early Development (gRED), where he led preclinical and clinical development programmes to deliver pivotal trial-ready drug candidates to Genentech's late-stage development pipeline. During this time, he also served as a clinical instructor at the Stanford University School of Medicine. He received both his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco, and has been board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

About Gyroscope: Vision for Life

Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage retinal gene therapy company developing and delivering gene therapy beyond rare disease to treat a leading cause of blindness, dry age-related macular degeneration. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is a one-time therapy delivered under the retina. GT005 is designed to restore balance to an overactive complement system by increasing production of the Complement Factor I protein. GT005 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial called FOCUS and a Phase II clinical trial called EXPLORE.

Syncona Ltd, our lead investor, helped us create the only retinal gene therapy company to combine discovery, research, drug development, a manufacturing platform and surgical delivery capabilities. Headquartered in London with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness. For more information visit: www.gyroscopetx.com and follow us on Twitter (@GyroscopeTx) and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005914/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Arnold, Gyroscope Therapeutics

media@gyroscopetx.com