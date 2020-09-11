Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Breaking Covid-19 News: Auf die Plätze - fertig - Kursexplosion!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DEH ISIN: CH0256379097 Ticker-Symbol: 6ML 
Lang & Schwarz
10.09.20
23:00 Uhr
15,220 Euro
+0,060
+0,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,92015,52010.09.
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2020 | 07:08
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at HC Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that Patrick Amstutz, chief executive officer, will be presenting at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investments Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020, as well as participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-18, 2020.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investments Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, September 14, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Tom Donovan, U.S. Media
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
Tel: +1 857 559 3397

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & European Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

SOURCE: Molecular Partners AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605689/Molecular-Partners-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-and-Morgan-Stanley-Healthcare-Conferences

MOLECULAR PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.