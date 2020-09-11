Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at HC Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that Patrick Amstutz, chief executive officer, will be presenting at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investments Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020, as well as participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-18, 2020.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investments Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Tom Donovan, U.S. Media

tom@tenbridgecommunications.com

Tel: +1 857 559 3397

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & European Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 407 9952

SOURCE: Molecular Partners AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605689/Molecular-Partners-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-and-Morgan-Stanley-Healthcare-Conferences