Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at HC Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that Patrick Amstutz, chief executive officer, will be presenting at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investments Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020, as well as participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-18, 2020.
Details for the presentations are as follows:
HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investments Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, September 14, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Molecular Partners website.
About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.
