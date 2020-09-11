Tectonic Gold Plc - Publication of research note
London, September 10
11 September 2020
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
Publication of research note
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL) is pleased to announce the publication of a new research note on the Company by Align Research. The report can be accessed by following this link:
http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tectonic-gold/
About Tectonic Gold:
Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's largest gold production companies including Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance
|+44 20 3005 5004
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.