Tectonic Gold Plc - Publication of research note

11 September 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Publication of research note

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL) is pleased to announce the publication of a new research note on the Company by Align Research. The report can be accessed by following this link:

http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tectonic-gold/

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's largest gold production companies including Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance +44 20 3005 5004

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.