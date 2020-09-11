Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Breaking Covid-19 News: Auf die Plätze - fertig - Kursexplosion!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2020 | 08:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Publication of research note

Tectonic Gold Plc - Publication of research note

PR Newswire

London, September 10

11 September 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Publication of research note

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL) is pleased to announce the publication of a new research note on the Company by Align Research. The report can be accessed by following this link:

http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tectonic-gold/

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's largest gold production companies including Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance		+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.