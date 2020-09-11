8minute Solar will build the Rexford 1 Solar & Storage Center in central California, with the Clean Power Alliance serving as offtaker.From pv magazine USA One of the largest solar+storage installations in the United States has come one step closer to actualization, with 8minute Solar Energy coming to terms with Clean Power Alliance on a 15-year power purchase agreement for the Rexford 1 Solar & Storage Center in Tulare County, California. The project is a behemoth, clocking in at 400 MW of solar and 180 MW/540 MWh of energy storage. It would be noteworthy even if it were just a storage installation, ...

