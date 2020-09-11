CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.09.2020;Das Instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.09.2020

The instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2020

