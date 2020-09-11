CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.09.2020;Das Instrument FRCA LU0937835576 UBS-E.-M.EMU H.T.DL ADDL ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.09.2020

The instrument FRCA LU0937835576 UBS-E.-M.EMU H.T.DL ADDL ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 14.09.2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de