Italian clinical study finds combined strains of live bacteria reduced diarrhea and prevented progression of symptoms in hospitalized COVID19-patients

Ormendes SA is proud to announce that one of its probiotic formulations has been used in a clinical study to supplement Covid-19 patients in addition to their standard care, the results of which have now been published in Frontiers in Medicine.

The fact that pneumonia and gastrointestinal symptoms are predominant clinical manifestations of COVID-19 disease can be explained by the fact that both organs express the ACE2 receptor, through which the SARS CoV-2 virus can enter cells. In the gut, where ACE2 receptors are abundantly present, coronavirus may multiply quickly. Hence the innovative idea of ?using a mix of bacterial strains (Sivomixx800) with proven biochemical, antiviral and immunological activities to raise the defenses of people infected by the SARS CoV-2 virus.

70 Covid-19 patients with lung involvement, for whom non-invasive oxygen therapy treatment was requested, were recruited in a study at the Policlinico Umberto I, Sapienza University, Roma, Italy. Patients were divided into two groups: one of 42 patients and the other one of 28. Both groups received a treatment based on hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, and/or tocilizumab, whereas only the 28 patients in the second group concomitantly received Sivomixx800. Interestingly, nearly all patients treated with bacteriotherapy showed remission of diarrhea and improvement in fever, physical weakness and myalgia within few days. The patients receiving oral bacteriotherapy all survived the COVID-19 disease and none required invasive mechanical ventilation. Their estimated risk of developing respiratory failure was eight-fold lower compared to the group which was not supplemented with the formulation.

The study was published in Frontiers in Medicine (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2020.00389/full) The data from this independent study are preliminary and will need to be confirmed by a more extensive trial.

SivoMixx800

SivoMixx800 is a food supplement containing different strains of lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria at a concentration of 800 billion CFU (Colony Forming Units) per sachet. It is not intended to treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

More information at www.sivomixx800.com

About Ormendes

Ormendes is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of live biotherapeutic medicines (www.ormendes.ch). Sivomixx 800 is a probiotic food supplement (www.sivomixx800.com)

