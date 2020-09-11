IMC Exploration Group Plc - Update re. Admission of Placing Shares

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

SHARE PLACING; UPDATE RE. ADMISSION OF NEW SHARES

Further to the Company's announcements on 8thSeptember 2020 and 10thSeptember 2020 concerning the conditional Placing of 26,750,000 Placing Shares and its intention to apply for Admission of the Placing Shares, Admission of the Placing Shares is expected to occur at 08.00 BST on 16thSeptember 2020. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of IMC and the total number of Shares in issue will now be 311,495,991 (previously, 284,745,991).

Expressions in the foregoing announcement, including "Shares", "Placing", "Placing Shares", "Admission", et cetera denoted by capital letters have the same meanings as those ascribed to them in the announcements dated 8th and 10thSeptember 2020, to which reference is made above.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 11thSeptember 2020

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Contact Details :

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 20 7464 4091 / +44 7506 43 41 07 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk



IMC Exploration Group plc

Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033