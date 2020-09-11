Barclays has been named the 'World's Best Bank for Markets' in Euromoney's annual global Awards for Excellence 2020. This is the first time Barclays has won this prestigious award which recognises the transformation of the investment bank's sales, trading, and structuring business.

Stephen Dainton, Global Head of Markets at Barclays, said:

"We are proud to be recognised as the world's best bank for Markets, which speaks to the transformational journey we've been on to enhance our product suite, improve our technology, invest in our people, and grow our client footprint. Over the last three years we have executed on what we said we would do. We have strong momentum across asset classes and we look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver the best possible outcomes to meet our clients' evolving needs."

In announcing the award, Euromoney attributed the win to Barclays' determination and success in rebuilding its business which led to market share gains and strong financial performance that has outpaced competitors. The Markets business achieved its best ever first half performance in 2020, with income up 63% as it helped clients to navigate the market conditions as COVID-19 unfolded.

Earlier this year, Euromoney also named Barclays Best bank in the UK and Best investment bank in the UK. In addition, they awarded the bank Excellence in leadership in Western Europe for Barclays response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notes to Editors:

Read the full write-up from Euromoney >

Find out more about the Markets business >

Barclays Markets business is consistently delivering. At H120, announced 29th July 2020: Markets income of £4,564m (H119: £2,806m) was the best ever first half of the year on a comparable basis* Barclays FICC income increased 83% (vs H1 2019) driven by strong performances in macro and credit Equities income increased 26%



* Period covering Q114 Q220. Pre 2014 financials were not restated following re-segmentation in Q116

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200911005105/en/

Contacts:

Ellie Austin, Ellie.Austin@barclays.com