Imaweb/ IDF Group, a leading independent provider of customer relationship management ("CRM") solutions and dealership management systems ("DMS") for the automotive industry in Europe, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of TMS-Soft, a leading provider of digital car registration workflow software in France. Imaweb/ IDF Group is backed by Providence Strategic Growth ("PSG"), the growth equity affiliate of premier asset management firm Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, TMS-Soft automates and streamlines processes associated with vehicle registration through its cutting-edge, digital platform. The company is the largest of only three non-governmental organizations authorized to issue vehicle registration credentials under the French system, the système d'immatriculation des véhicules (SIV). TMS-Soft's team serves over 3,700 clients ranging from used car dealerships, auto centers, and online car sales marketplaces.

Patrick Prajs, CEO of Imaweb/ IDF Group, said, "Our acquisition of TMS-Soft will enable us to offer clients a highly valuable add-on to their existing suite of Imaweb/IDF Group products, which are centered around our core CRM and DMS products. We will also be able to reach a broader base of customers especially used-car dealerships across all our markets. Today's announcement is a testament of the momentum we have sustained since partnering with PSG, and we are optimistic about the road ahead. We are pleased to welcome the TMS-Soft team to our family and look forward to working together as we solidify our position as a leading European provider of CRM, DMS, and now digital workflow solutions for the automotive industry in Europe."

Lionel Amrouche, Founder and CEO of TMS-Soft, said, "This transaction underscores the strength of the TMS-Soft brand and importance of our offering. We are excited for the future and look forward to growing the business under the Imaweb/ IDF Group umbrella."

Since its formation following PSG's investment in September 2019, Imaweb/ IDF Group has become one of Europe's premier full-service providers of automotive CRM, DMS and other digital solutions. In the last 12 months, Imaweb/ IDF Group has also completed the acquisitions of ITMotive, a Netherlands-based distributor and servicer of DMS in the Benelux region, and Serinfer, the computer software segment of the Alvariño Group, a Spanish developer, distributor and supplier of DMS.

Imaweb/ IDF Group

Imaweb/ Datafirst-I'Car Systems Group ("Imaweb/ IDF Group") is a leading developer of CRM and DMS solutions for the automotive sector in Europe. The company was formed through the merger of Imaweb, a Spanish company dedicated to developing global customer management solutions for sales, marketing and after-sales, and DATAFIRST-I'Car Systems, a French software development company for car manufacturers, groups distribution and dealers, in 2019.

TMS-Soft

TMS-Soft is one of only three non-governmental organizations authorized to issue vehicle registration credentials under the French system, the système d'immatriculation des véhicules (SIV). Through its digital platform, TMS-Soft facilitates all formalities associated with the registration process, with a focus on used vehicle registration. TMS-Soft was founded in 2008 by Lionel Amrouche, who continues to lead the business, and is powered by a team serving over 3,700 clients. Please visit https://www.tms-soft.fr/ for more information.

Providence Strategic Growth

PSG is an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"). Established in 2014, PSG focuses on growth equity investments in lower middle market software and technology-enabled service companies. Providence is a premier global asset management firm that pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 200 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education, software and services industries. PSG is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in London and Kansas City. For more information on PSG, please visit https://www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg, and for more information on Providence, please visit https://www.provequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200911005129/en/

Contacts:

Media

Imaweb-IDF Group

Alice Lafon

+33 247 804 007/ +33 784 222 125

alice.lafon@icarsystems.fr

Providence Strategic Growth

Rory King/ Giles Bethule

Sard Verbinnen Co.

+44 7917 086 227/ +44 7761 385 365

Prov-SVC@sardverb.com