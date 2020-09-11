Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Results of AGM

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

11 September 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 September 2020 all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 7 August 2020 were duly passed.

The Board is conscious that Mr Lamb has now served on the board for more than nine years, having joined the board on 1 February 2011. The Board seeks to balance the need for refreshment of its members with the value derived from experience and continuity, particularly in relation to investment experience of the Japanese equity market. In this regard, Mr Lamb has extensive knowledge of the Japanese smaller companies market though his background in investment management. Experience of investing in Japanese smaller companies is vital to the success of the Company and, as explained in the annual report, the Board follows the AIC Code of Corporate Governance and does not believe the length of service has a bearing on independence. As Chairman, Mr Lamb continues to provide a material contribution to the success of the Company. A further announcement will be made in due course following consultation with the relevant shareholders.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 24,298,430 119,588 1,100 0 2 24,293,174 119,588 2,628 3,728 3 24,254,752 119,588 44,778 0 4 24,254,752 119,588 43,678 1,100 5 17,215,225 119,588 7,075,817 8,488 6 24,275,034 119,588 12,508 11,988 7 24,275,034 119,588 12,508 11,988 8 24,272,844 119,588 14,698 11,988 9 24,252,852 119,588 40,550 6,128 10 24,251,100 121,778 40,550 5,690 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 11 24,223,332 121,778 62,458 11,550

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 11

THAT the pre-emption rights granted to Shareholders pursuant to Article 11.3.1 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall not apply in respect of the issue of up to 4,179,457 ordinary shares (representing 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares on 31 July 2020), issued at a premium to the then prevailing Net Asset Value, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2021 (save that the Company may prior to the expiry of such period make any offer or agreement which would or might require such ordinary shares to be issued (or sold from treasury) after such expiry and the Directors of the Company may issue (or sell from treasury) such ordinary shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired), unless such resolution is previously revoked by the Company's shareholders by further special resolution.



