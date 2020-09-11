Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Results of AGM
London, September 11
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(a close-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69
(The "Company")
11 September 2020
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 September 2020 all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 7 August 2020 were duly passed.
The Board is conscious that Mr Lamb has now served on the board for more than nine years, having joined the board on 1 February 2011. The Board seeks to balance the need for refreshment of its members with the value derived from experience and continuity, particularly in relation to investment experience of the Japanese equity market. In this regard, Mr Lamb has extensive knowledge of the Japanese smaller companies market though his background in investment management. Experience of investing in Japanese smaller companies is vital to the success of the Company and, as explained in the annual report, the Board follows the AIC Code of Corporate Governance and does not believe the length of service has a bearing on independence. As Chairman, Mr Lamb continues to provide a material contribution to the success of the Company. A further announcement will be made in due course following consultation with the relevant shareholders.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|24,298,430
|119,588
|1,100
|0
|2
|24,293,174
|119,588
|2,628
|3,728
|3
|24,254,752
|119,588
|44,778
|0
|4
|24,254,752
|119,588
|43,678
|1,100
|5
|17,215,225
|119,588
|7,075,817
|8,488
|6
|24,275,034
|119,588
|12,508
|11,988
|7
|24,275,034
|119,588
|12,508
|11,988
|8
|24,272,844
|119,588
|14,698
|11,988
|9
|24,252,852
|119,588
|40,550
|6,128
|10
|24,251,100
|121,778
|40,550
|5,690
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|11
|24,223,332
|121,778
|62,458
|11,550
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolution was as follows:
Special Resolution 11
THAT the pre-emption rights granted to Shareholders pursuant to Article 11.3.1 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall not apply in respect of the issue of up to 4,179,457 ordinary shares (representing 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares on 31 July 2020), issued at a premium to the then prevailing Net Asset Value, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM to be held in 2021 (save that the Company may prior to the expiry of such period make any offer or agreement which would or might require such ordinary shares to be issued (or sold from treasury) after such expiry and the Directors of the Company may issue (or sell from treasury) such ordinary shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired), unless such resolution is previously revoked by the Company's shareholders by further special resolution.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
