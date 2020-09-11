Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Moody's assigns Baa3 credit rating to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

?Company Announcement



No. 25/2020



Copenhagen, 11 September 2020



Moody's assigns Baa3 credit rating to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Today, Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time issuer rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as well as to the proposed EUR 300 million senior unsecured bond to be issued by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S' wholly-owned subsidiary STG Global Finance B.V. and guaranteed by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as announced in Company Announcement no. [24/2020].

Nordea advised Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as Sole Rating Advisor in the credit rating process.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

