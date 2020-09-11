Anzeige
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Moody's assigns Baa3 credit rating to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

?Company Announcement

No. 25/2020

Copenhagen, 11 September 2020

Moody's assigns Baa3 credit rating to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Today, Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time issuer rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as well as to the proposed EUR 300 million senior unsecured bond to be issued by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S' wholly-owned subsidiary STG Global Finance B.V. and guaranteed by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as announced in Company Announcement no. [24/2020].

Nordea advised Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as Sole Rating Advisor in the credit rating process.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

The information contained herein is not a release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S or STG Global Finance B.V. in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction.

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 25 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc8f7815-c5b5-4d99-87df-08a8d2b364a0)
