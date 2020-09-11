A UK-German research team analyzed solar auctions in India between 2014 and 2017 and has determined that local content requirements have driven up PV costs by an average of 6% per kilowatt-hour.Scientists from the University of Cambridge and Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI have studied the costs of local content requirements (LCR) in 28 solar energy auctions held by the Indian authorities between 2014 and 2017. "Using the cost estimates from the auction, we compute the additional cost of Indian modules (versus international modules) and the entire cost of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...