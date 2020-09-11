Data from the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej shows 1.3 GW of solar projects secured preliminary grid-connection permits in the first half, with around 600 MW securing final approval. Last year, preliminary approvals totaled around 2 GW and final awards 730 MW.Polish renewable energy body the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO) has reported the first half of the year saw almost 1,000 photovoltaic projects receive preliminary grid-connection approval and said the figures could herald another record year for solar. "The total power of the issued permits was on average twice as high as in the corresponding ...

