In the Green



1. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is up over 28% at $4.43 in pre-market trading Friday, following the commencement of initial sales of its 'GeneType for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment' in the United States via an online health platform. The GeneType for Breast Cancer is a disease risk prediction test that provides results to inform individuals if they are at low-, average- or high-risk of developing breast cancer.



2. Galapagos NV (GLPG) is up 8% at $136.20 in pre-market hours today, following positive topline results from its phase IIa clinical trial of Ziritaxestat in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. In the phase IIa study, dubbed NOVESA, Ziritaxestat achieved statistically significant improvements in modified Rodnan Skin Score in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, the primary endpoint of the trial.



3. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is up more than 7% at $51 in pre-market trading Friday. As recently as September 9, the company signed a seven-year agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment of 630 Nanox Systems to provide medical imaging services in Mexico.



4. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is up nearly 2% at $94.50 in pre-market hours today. The company is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14 and will discuss its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine candidate advanced to the phase II portion of its phase I/II trial in the United States and Australia last month. A Phase 2b clinical trial of the vaccine candidate also began in South Africa in August.



In the Red



1. Quotient Limited (QTNT) is down more than 8% at $4.40 in pre-market trading Friday, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 5%. The company has upsized and priced a $75 million underwritten public offering - in which 17.65 million shares will be offered for sale to the public at a price of $4.25 each. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $60 million.



2. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is down over 4% at $5.39 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of more than 75%. The stock crashed yesterday, following news that the company's phase III efficacy trial of STS101 powder in the acute treatment for migraine did not show statistically significant differences in the co-primary endpoints when compared to placebo.



3. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is down nearly 3% at $2.64 in pre-market hours. The company launched Phexxi, the first and only non-hormonal, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal Gel, as recently as September 8. The product was approved by the FDA in May of this year.



4. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is down over 3% at $2.22 in pre-market hours. Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA, a proprietary, fully-validated ELISA assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.



