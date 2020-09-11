Acarix AB: Acarix announce final outcome in oversubscribed rights issue

Press release

Malmö, Sweden September 11, 2020

Acarix announce final outcome in oversubscribed rights issue



Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") has completed the new share issue of a maximum of 86,156,738 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders, which was resolved by the extra general meeting on 11 August 2020 (the "Rights Issue"). Acarix today announces the final outcome of the Rights Issue, which shows, in line with what was communicated 9 September 2020, that the Rights Issue has been oversubscribed.

The Rights Issue amounted to a maximum of approximately SEK 56 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue. The final outcome shows that 70,916,535 shares, corresponding to approximately 82.3 percent of the Rights Issue, was subscribed by exercise of subscription rights and that 35,267,606 shares, corresponding to approximately 40.9 percent of the Rights Issue had been subscribed without use of subscription rights. Hence, the Rights Issue was in total subscribed to approximately 123.2 percent. Guarantee undertakings entered into in connection with the Rights Issue will not be utilized.

The board of directors has, in accordance with adopted principles for allotment, allotted 86,156,738 offered new shares in the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue provides the Company with approximately SEK 56 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue.

" I would like to thank all investors who participated in the issue. It is gratifying to see the great interest in Acarix and our business. The capital provided now enables an acceleration in our continued work. " - Per Persson, CEO, Acarix AB

Notice of allotment

Those who have subscribed for shares without use of subscription rights will be allotted shares in accordance with the principles for allotment set out in the prospectus which has been prepared for purposes of the Rights Issue. Notice of potential allotment of shares subscribed for without use of subscription rights will be provided through the distribution of a settlement note. Payment shall be made no later than three (3) banking days following issuance of the settlement note. Those who have not been allotted shares will not receive any notification hereof. If payment is not made at the right time, the shares may be transferred to another party. Those who subscribe for shares without preferential rights through its nominee will receive notice of allotment in accordance with the nominee's procedures.

Number of shares, votes, share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, Acarix share capital will increase by SEK 861,567.38 to SEK 1,378,507.81. The total number of shares and votes will increase by 86,156,738, from 51,694,043 to 137,850,781 shares and votes. For existing shareholders who did not subscribe for their pro rata share of the Rights Issue, a dilution of approximately 62.5 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company following the rights issue will arise. On or around seven days following the registration of the rights issue with the Swedish Companies Registration office, paid subscribed shares (BTA) will be converted into new shares without any specific notice from Euroclear Sweden. The new shares will be admitted to trading in connection with the BTAs conversion to shares, which is expected to take place around week 41, 2020.

Advisers

Redeye AB is acting as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal adviser to Acarix in connection with the Rights Issue. Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is acting as issuing agent.

Responsible parties

The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons below at the time and date indicated by GlobeNewswire, the news distributor of Acarix AB, in conjunction with the publication of this press release. The persons below can also be contacted for further information.

Per Persson, VD Acarix AB,

+46 (0)73 600 59 90,

per.persson@acarix.com ,



or



Christian Lindholm, CFO Acarix,

+46.

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Acarix in any jurisdiction, neither from Acarix nor from someone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes the (EU) 2017/1129 Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A prospectus, corresponding to an EU Growth prospectus including published supplements, has been prepared by the Company and published on the Company's web page.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. Redeye is acting for Acarix in connection with the Rights Issue and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than Acarix for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Rights Issue or any other matter referred to herein.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zeeland, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market rule book for issuers.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in Acarix have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in Acarix may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in Acarix offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in Acarix is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Rights Issue.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in Acarix.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in Acarix and determining appropriate distribution channels.

