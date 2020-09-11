Thunder Energies: TNRG Hires, As President, Seasoned Corporate Executive In Public And Private Companies

New President, Bruce W. D. Barren, Has Specific Experience In Hemp/CBD Markets

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC PINK:TNRG), one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp extract product solutions, today announced that it has filled an open position in the management, appointing Bruce W. D. Barren, presently Chairman of the EMCO/Hanover Group, as the President of the Company. He has over 50 years' experience in both private and public companies, including more than two dozen business sectors, involving the hemp/CBD markets.

Mr. Barren has been involved in more than 200 Business turnarounds and more than $5 billion in capital formation, including for emerging businesses - both publicly owned and privately-held, as either a CEO or Advisor in Multiple Industries. He has garnered multiple accolades including: The White House (4 Presidents and separately, their V.P.s), the U.S. Senate, the U.S House of Representatives, multiple State Governors plus the Central American Parliament and the Republic of China. He is also listed in Marquis Who's Who in the World where he received its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. His more detailed resume will be available on the Company's website. Mr. Barren further holds degrees and graduate certificates from Babson College, Bucknell University, the Harvard Business School and Cambridge University - Pembroke College along with an honorary Doctorate Degree from The United Nations, an accolade also held by US Presidents Clinton and Trump.

The Company has recently filed an 8K concerning this appointment.

Adam Levy, the Company's CEO added: "We consider ourselves lucky indeed to have acquired such an experienced executive to help guide on Company through its rapidly growing expansion for he will play an invaluable role in our development of Shareholder Value, Management's prime objective.."

About Nature Consulting, Inc.

Nature Consulting, Inc. based in Miami, Florida, is one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp extract product solutions. Its mission is to be the leading seed-to-sale

manufacturer and supplier of high-quality CBD products in the industry. Nature Consulting features superior quality products, reliable industry certifications, and a more scalable, diverse range of services than the competition. Its subsidiary, The Hemp Plug,

is an innovative leader for quality extraction and sourcing, expert brand building, and targeted marketing for retailers and wholesalers throughout the world. They provide a range of scalable services for building CBD brands, from customization to order fulfillment to brand development and label design. The Company has the largest inventory of organic, non-GMO hemp and CBD products on the market. It enables third parties to enter into the growing CBD market, acting as a vertical incubator from seed to store shelves… from wholesale to internet to brick and mortar sales via its omnichannel strategy which maintains the growth of our customer base using creativity paired with the most advanced marketing tools, technology, and brand events. It provides its customers with Products, Website, Landing Pages, Digital Marketing, Social Media, White Paper and other Events marketing services.

For more information about the Company please go to: https://www.natureconsulting.com

For more information on its wholly owned subsidiary please go to: http://thehemplug.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Nature Consulting, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address:

3017 Greene Street

Hollywood, Florida 33020

Telephone: (786) 686-0231

For All Inquiries Contact:

Email: info@natureconsulting.com

SOURCE: Thunder Energies

