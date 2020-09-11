

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.09.2020 / 14:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mrs First name: Tarja Last name(s): Jokela

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Jorma Last name(s): Jokela Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: SE0012453835

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 895.00 EUR 35800.00 EUR 895.00 EUR 53700.00 EUR 895.00 EUR 35800.00 EUR 900.00 EUR 42300.00 EUR 900.00 EUR 56700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 897.2000 EUR 224300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: FRAA

