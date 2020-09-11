Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Breaking Covid-19 News: Auf die Plätze - fertig - Kursexplosion!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PASN ISIN: SE0011527845 Ticker-Symbol: 3F8 
Frankfurt
11.09.20
08:01 Uhr
14,950 Euro
+0,400
+2,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-LINEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-LINEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,65015,85015:10
PR Newswire
11.09.2020 | 14:04
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q-linea enters into an agreement with Hvidovre Hospital as a participant in the clinical study

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX:QLINEA), today announced that Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark will participate in the company's European pivotal clinical study, which will start in the autumn of 2020.

Through the choice of Hvidovre Hospital, Q-linea has now chosen the sites required to be able to start the prospective performance study with 80 to 100 patients during the autumn of 2020. The study will take place internally at Q-linea, at Hvidovre Hospital and at Uppsala University Hospital.

"The interest in testing ASTar has been great from several hospitals and I am very happy that Hvidovre Hospital wants to participate in the study. Hvidovre Hospital is precisely the type of larger hospital for which ASTar is designed and we have had a long relationship during the development of ASTar," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

The results of the study will be part of the documentation in the ongoing process for CE-IVD approval prior to the market launch of ASTar. The principal investigator at Hvidovre Hospital will be Dr. Gorm Lisby.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius
CEO, Q-linea AB
Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com
+46 (0)70-323-77-60

Anders Lundin
CFO, Q-linea AB
Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com
+46 (0)70-600-15-20

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:25 CET on September 11, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Our vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/q-linea-enters-into-an-agreement-with-hvidovre-hospital-as-a-participant-in-the-clinical-study,c3193189

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17731/3193189/1305722.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Q-LINEA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.