Q-linea enters into an agreement with Hvidovre Hospital as a participant in the clinical study

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX:QLINEA), today announced that Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark will participate in the company's European pivotal clinical study, which will start in the autumn of 2020.

Through the choice of Hvidovre Hospital, Q-linea has now chosen the sites required to be able to start the prospective performance study with 80 to 100 patients during the autumn of 2020. The study will take place internally at Q-linea, at Hvidovre Hospital and at Uppsala University Hospital.

"The interest in testing ASTar has been great from several hospitals and I am very happy that Hvidovre Hospital wants to participate in the study. Hvidovre Hospital is precisely the type of larger hospital for which ASTar is designed and we have had a long relationship during the development of ASTar," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

The results of the study will be part of the documentation in the ongoing process for CE-IVD approval prior to the market launch of ASTar. The principal investigator at Hvidovre Hospital will be Dr. Gorm Lisby.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius

CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-323-77-60

Anders Lundin

CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-600-15-20

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:25 CET on September 11, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Our vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/q-linea-enters-into-an-agreement-with-hvidovre-hospital-as-a-participant-in-the-clinical-study,c3193189

The following files are available for download: