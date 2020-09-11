Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Updates 9/11 Archives Of Translated Media On Reactions To 9/11 Attacks In Arab And Muslim World And Terrorist Organizations

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been monitoring, translating, and documenting content about them from Middle East- and South Asia-based media. For the 10th anniversary of 9/11, in 2011, MEMRI launched its 9/11 Documentation Project, which examines the roots of the ideology that ultimately led to the attacks. The project features primary-source material from Arab and Islamic print, broadcast, and online media, and from other sources; together with the archive of MEMRI research from the past two decades, it comprises the world's most extensive collection of material on this and related subjects.

The MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project includes MEMRI translations of documents from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and their affiliates, speeches by and interviews with these organizations' leaders, wills and statements by the 9/11 perpetrators and their colleagues, and jihadi recruitment and indoctrination materials. It also tracks and documents conspiracy theories from across the Arab and Muslim world denying Al-Qaeda's responsibility for the attacks and implicating others in them.

In the past year, MEMRI has added new clips and reports to the project website. These including the following:

report analyzing Qatar's role in 9/11;

clip of a Houthi minister claiming the U.S. massacred its own people on 9/11;

Jordanian article stating that the U.S. planned 9/11 to destabilize the Middle East and benefit Israel;

video of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri urging mujahideen to target American, Israeli, European, and Russian interests worldwide;

Jordanian journalist claiming Muslims are the true victims of 9/11;

Houthi scholar saying Zionist Jews are behind COVID-19, ISIS, and 9/11;

American Islamic preacher discussing how in the month following 9/11, as many as four people a day converted to Islam at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Virginia;

Lebanese nuclear physicist claiming Jews escaped the World Trade Center on 9/11;

and an Iranian researcher stating that the U.S. does not mind killing its own people, like it did on 9/11.

To visit the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project Website at MEMRI, click here; or at MEMRI TV, click here.

To support this project, please consider making a donation. Carrying out our research and translations are costly enterprises, and we need your help to continue doing what we do.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, (MEMRI) bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Russian and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, (MEMRI) is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

Please support MEMRI today to help us continue to provide such timely translations and research. Your donation is 100% tax-deductible. You may donate online at www.memri.org/donate, mail a check to MEMRI, P.O. Box 27837, Washington, DC 20038-7837, or phone us at 202-955-9070.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media - Www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605732/MEMRI-Updates-911-Archives-Of-Translated-Media-On-Reactions-To-911-Attacks-In-Arab-And-Muslim-World-And-Terrorist-Organizations