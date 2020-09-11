Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Revised Arrangements for the AGM

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company", "MIGO")

11 September 2020



Revised Arrangements for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Attendance at the AGM is no longer possible

Shareholders should vote in advance by proxy

Shareholders should consult the website for further information

On 14 July 2020, Miton Global Opportunities plc posted the notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at 12.00 noon on Thursday, 24 September 2020 at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL. At the time we were hoping that as many shareholders as possible would be able to attend. This is no longer possible.

On 9 September 2020, the UK Government announced new mandatory measures in relation to social distancing to reduce the transmission of the Coronavirus COVID-19. In particular, social gatherings of more than six people will be banned with effect from Monday, 14 September.

We fully support these measures to protect public health and safety. As a result, it is now no longer possible for us to hold our AGM in the normal way.

Revised arrangements

We are required by law to hold an AGM and, given the unprecedented circumstances, the Board has decided that this year the statutory, formal business will be conducted with the minimum quorum of shareholders present to meet the legal requirements. The Directors, who are also shareholders, will constitute the quorum. There will be no live presentation from the Investment Managers and no opportunity to interact with the Directors and no shareholders will be admitted to the meeting.

Voting

Shareholders can vote by:

Logging onto the Share Portal Service at www.signalshares.com and following instructions;

Requesting a hard copy form of proxy directly from the registrars, Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or on (0) 371 664 0391; or

In the case of CREST members, utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out in the Notice of Meeting.

As physical attendance at the AGM will not be possible, shareholders should submit their votes by 12.00 noon on 22 September 2020 at the latest. Please appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy for this purpose, as the attendance of other proxies at the AGM (other than the Directors) will not be allowed.

Voting in advance of the meeting by any of the abovementioned means, will ensure that your votes are registered. Voting results will be confirmed at the meeting and then publicly announced on the London Stock Exchange and on the Company's website.

If you are using hard copy proxy forms, please bear in mind that postal services might be slower than normal.

The Notice of AGM can be found at the back of the annual report and also on the Company's website: www.premiermiton.com/migo

Connecting with the Board and Investment Managers

The Board believes that maintaining the dialogue with shareholders is extremely important. Any questions to the Board or the Investment Managers should be submitted before the AGM so we can ensure that your questions are answered either before or after the meeting on the Company's website www.premiermiton.com/migo

You can submit questions up until 5.00pm on 22 September 2020 in the following ways:

1. By email: send your questions to info@frostrow.com

2. By phone: call us on +44 (0) 20 3709 8732

Updates from the Investment Managers are also available from the Company's website on www.premiermiton.com/migo

The Board would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding. These are unusual measures and we hope that our shareholders and other stakeholders understand that everyone's health and safety must be our first priority in these exceptional circumstances.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 8732

Email: info@frostrow.com

-ENDS-