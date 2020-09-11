Solar is regaining speed in Spain after the Covid-19 crisis. Iberdrola is now building 150 MW, while Foresight recently acquired a 26.1 MW project. FRV has secured financing for a 136 MW array, Audax plans to issue green bonds to finance its pipeline, and an 800 MW solar park is expected to provide with power Alcoa's aluminum plant in Galicia.From pv magazine Spain PV deployment has surged in Spain in recent weeks, with a number of unsubsidized large-scale projects now in development, after the market segment screeched to a halt due to the pandemic. This week alone, several more unsubsidized ...

