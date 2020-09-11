Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV:PINK; FSE:4PC), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's President and CFO will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment (Virtual) Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on Perimeter's website under the "Investors" section at https://ir.perimetermed.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website and archived for approximately three months following the event.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV:PINK; FSE:4PC) is a Toronto-based company with U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. Perimeter's OTIS platform is a point-of-care imaging system that provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high-resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen.

The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter's OTIS platform is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review.

Perimeter's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the Canadian Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society, driving home the company's dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists and pathologists use Perimeter's imaging technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

CONTACT:

Jodi Regts

Corporate Communications / Investor Relations

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

+1 778-999-5634

media@perimetermed.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605719/Perimeter-Medical-Imaging-AI-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Co-22nd-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference