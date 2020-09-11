Rising Biosciences, Inc. Resumes Trading; Announces New 10,000 SF Headquarters and Bottling Plant

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Rising Biosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBII) CEO Arthur Hall noted the resumption of trading of RBII stock and announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued Establishment Number 96322-OH-3 for the company's new 10,000 square foot bottling plant and corporate headquarters in Sandusky, OH.

"We will begin bottling in our new plant by October 1st, starting with our new product, Oxy Blast 50 Post-Harvest Fruit and Vegetable Bactericide Disinfectant, that is being targeted to grocers and produce vendors nationwide, to safely sanitize and disinfect fresh fruits and vegetables. It is a variant of the Oxy Blast 50 Bactericide Disinfectant we currently use with the OxyThyme system," said Hall.

"The company is very proud that the bactericide disinfectant product is also listed with the "Organic Materials Review Institute", added Hall. OMRI is a private, nonprofit organization that determines whether or not a product qualifies as organic under the USDA's National Organic Program (NOP). Goods that are found to comply are listed on the OMRI Brand Name Products List (BNPL). The list is used by certifiers, growers, manufacturers, and suppliers to confirm that an item is approved for organic use according to USDA rules.

After conferring with legal counsel, the Company has decided to rescind the petition of termination of suspension as the temporary suspension has expired and trading has resumed, deciding the best direction moving forward for the Company is to initiate the quickest actions necessary for the continuation of trading on the OTC Markets. The Company is currently in the process of working with broker-dealers to resume its quotation on the OTC Markets.

About Rising Biosciences Inc. - In addition to Oxy Thyme, RBII operates three distinct business units. The first business unit is a physician's practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction, and terminal patients. The second business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals within the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA. The third business unit offers cutting edge behavioral health medical treatment for substance addiction from branches throughout the Midwest.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFO: For Investor Inquiries: IR@risingbiosciences.com

SOURCE: Rising Biosciences, Inc.

