Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG

Announcement on Submission of Application for Listing of H-Shares and Publication of the Application Proof

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 11 September 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to Submission of Application for Listing of H-Shares and Publication of the Application Proof.

The shareholders meeting, A-shareholders class meeting and D-shareholders class meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. have approved the issuance of overseas listed foreign shares (H-Shares) and the listing on the Main Board of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange') by the way of introduction (hereinafter referred to as the 'this Issuance and Listing') and the proposal of converting the exchangeable bonds issued by the overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company into bonds convertible into H Shares of the Company (namely the proposal of converting the exchangeable bonds (EB) to the convertible bonds (CB), hereinafter referred to as 'the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds'), and the Company received the China Securities Regulatory Commission's Acceptance Notice of the Application for Administrative Approval for this Issuance and Listing and the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the 'CSRC') (Acceptance No.: 202398) on 10 September 2020. For details, please refer to the relevant announcements published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) by the Company.

According to the schedule of this Issuance and Listing and the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds, the Company has submitted the application to Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 10 September 2020, and has published the Application Proof for this Issuance and Listing on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 10 September 2020. It shall be noted that the Application Proof is a draft version, and the information contained therein is incomplete and may have significant changes. In order to allow the investors of A-Shares and D-Shares to have a good understanding on the relevant information disclosed in the Application Proof in a timely manner, it is hereby announced that the Application Proof can be reviewed on the following websites of Hong Kong Exchange:

Chinese website:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/app/sehk/2020/102604/documents/sehk20091001450_c.pdf

English website:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/app/sehk/2020/102604/documents/sehk20091001451.pdf

It shall be explained particularly that this announcement is made only for investors and potential investors of the Company to understand the relevant information about this Issuance and Listing and the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds of the Company in a timely manner. The announcement and the Application Proof published on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange shall not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer or an invitation offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe the overseas listed foreign shares (H-Shares) and H-Shares convertible bonds to be issued pursuant to this Issuance and Listing and the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds for any individual or entity. This Issuance and Listing and the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds of the Company are conditional upon the effectiveness of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Haier Electronics'), which remains to be subject to the approval, sanction, permission and/or filing of, with or by relevant government agencies and regulatory authorities such as the CSRC, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Supreme Court of Bermuda, as well as the fulfillment of conditions such as obtaining the requisite approvals at a meeting of the scheme shareholders of Haier Electronics to be convened at the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda and at a special general meeting of the shareholders of Haier Electronics, and there are uncertainties in these matters. The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner based on the progress of the matters, and investors are kindly requested to pay attention to the investment risks.

Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

11 September 2020



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de