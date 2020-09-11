IBU-tec is continuing its programme to reduce dependence on individual customers and market segments and to improve the profitability of BNT Chemicals, which was acquired in June 2018. It is expanding the group's presence in markets with long-term growth potential. These include a range of materials used in electric vehicle batteries and organotin compounds used in the synthesis of drugs to treat hypertension and the manufacture of coatings for glass packaging.

