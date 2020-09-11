Lighting Distinctions: San Diego Outdoor Lighting Company Completes Project for Paws for Purple Hearts

ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Lighting Distinctions, a well-known San Diego specialty lighting company, announced that they have recently finished a lighting project for the local Paws for Purple Hearts facility in Penngrove, CA. Paws for Purple Hearts is a dedicated team of service dog trainers that provide these incredibly dedicated and smart animals to veterans who have been wounded in combat to help them recover. With the high demand for these therapy dogs, the facility needed to be able to extend their training hours, but they had no capacity to do so at night because they lacked proper outdoor lighting. In stepped Lighting Distinctions with a well-designed solution. Best of all, they donated their services for the entire project.

Joel Barnett, the owner of Lighting Distinctions, says, "Every once in a while, a business will come upon a project that they feel is very close to their heart. That is 100% the case with the recent Paws for Purple Hearts lighting project that we just completed. Others and I at our company felt so strongly about the good that this facility does, we wanted to help them achieve their dog training quota in any way possible. With the outdoor lighting solution that we created for them, they can now train these amazing animals during both the day and evening hours. Now more of our cherished veterans that have been wounded in combat can always benefit from having a dedicated furry friend with them. We were extremely honored to donate our services and get them lit up!"

The company owner went on to say that the project was not without its challenges. They had to do such things as carefully consider what type of lights to use, how many lights were needed to do the job, and the placement of the lights to help create the proper nighttime dog training atmosphere. He stated among the biggest challenges they faced on the project was the fact the building was only being rented by the organization. This necessitated that they did not damage the structure of the building. Barnett added that both those at Paws for Purple Hearts and his professional lighting crew were very happy with the way that the project turned out. He said this is evidence that even a "simple" lighting project has a better result from careful thought and planning that's gained through our team having so much expertise in the outdoor lighting field.

A spokesperson for Paws for Purple Hearts said, "THANK YOU! We love our new lighting and are so grateful for your support." The spokesperson added that they will now be able to help even more veterans on their road to recovery with their canine-assisted warrior therapy program.

This indoor and outdoor lighting company is also very highly rated by those that have used their services. Mitch Adler stated, "Wow, Lighting Distinctions handled everything from A to Z! Our home looks simply gorgeous! Joel and his team knew where to place the lights to get the desired effect and what they created made our home look like a grand showcase! They were a delight to work with. We could not be happier!"

