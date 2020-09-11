SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 11 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 14 valid proxy forms representing just under 1.4 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 23% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

Resolution Votes for Votes Against Discretionary Votes Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 1,391,132 1,126 924 1,393,182 3,200 2 Approval of directors' remuneration policy 1,388,371 3,887 924 1,393,182 3,200 3 Approval of directors' remuneration report 1,388,371 3,887 924 1,393,182 3,200 4 Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks 1,385,630 4,376 924 1,390,930 5,452 5 Re-Appoint Mr I Gray 1,363,274 28,984 924 1,393,182 3,200 6 Re-Appoint Mr J Harris 1,363,274 1,176 924 1,365,374 31,008 7 Re-Appoint The Auditors 1,363,324 28,934 924 1,393,182 3,200 8 Directors' authority to allot shares 1,363,324 1,126 924 1,365,374 31,008 9 Authority to purchase own shares 1,391,132 1,126 924 1,393,182 3,200 10 Dis-apply pre-emption rights 1,363,274 28,984 924 1,393,182 3,200 11 Continue five years 1,351,132 44,326 924 1,396,382 0

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 11 September 2020 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

11 September 2020