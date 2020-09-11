Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.09.2020 | 17:34
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 11

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 11 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 14 valid proxy forms representing just under 1.4 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 23% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

ResolutionVotes forVotes AgainstDiscretionary VotesTotal Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)Votes Withheld
1Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 20201,391,1321,1269241,393,1823,200
2Approval of directors' remuneration policy1,388,3713,8879241,393,1823,200
3Approval of directors' remuneration report1,388,3713,8879241,393,1823,200
4Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks1,385,6304,3769241,390,9305,452
5Re-Appoint Mr I Gray1,363,27428,9849241,393,1823,200
6Re-Appoint Mr J Harris1,363,2741,1769241,365,37431,008
7Re-Appoint The Auditors 1,363,32428,9349241,393,1823,200
8Directors' authority to allot shares1,363,3241,1269241,365,37431,008
9Authority to purchase own shares1,391,1321,1269241,393,1823,200
10Dis-apply pre-emption rights1,363,27428,9849241,393,1823,200
11Continue five years1,351,13244,3269241,396,3820

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 11 September 2020 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:
Diane Miller 0131 718 5618
SVM Asset Management Limited

11 September 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
