Spread across this week, the 37th EU PVSEC conference brought together companies and research institutes from Europe and further afield. This year's presentations point to an industry standing at a crossroads. New challenges lie ahead, but there is plenty of optimism surrounding continuing growth and a more central role for PV in energy systems over the next decade. As the conference drew to a close on Friday, pv magazine offers five key takeaways.This week, pv magazine was online for the first virtual edition, and the 37th overall, of the European PV Solar Energy Exhibition and Conference (EU ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...