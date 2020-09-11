Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.09.2020
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 11

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 11 September 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 100,000 of its own shares at a price of 178.47 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 290,029,480 shares of which 100,000 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 289,929,480.

The above figure (289,929,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834798

© 2020 PR Newswire
