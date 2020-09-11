Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe Date of purchase: 11/09/2020 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,518 Lowest price per share: 632.00 pence Highest price per share: 636.00 pence Trading venue: London Aggregate volume per trading venue: 2,518 Weighted average price per trading venue: 633.6172 pence Discount @ close (estimate): 12.56%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,301,052 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).