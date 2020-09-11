Balekian Hayes Family Law: Texas Family Law Attorney Kris Balekian Hayes Named a Top Lawyer in America

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Best Lawyers®, the only peer-review guide to the legal profession, recently announced the 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© - adding Texas family law attorney Kris Balekian Hayes to the highly sought after list. To be recognized by the Best Lawyer in America publication, honorees are reviewed by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 148 practice areas. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 67,000 lawyers, or approximately 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States.

"I am honored to be recognized amongst 5 percent of practicing lawyers in the United States as a top lawyer," says Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner of Balekian Hayes, PLLC. "It has been a long journey to grow my business to where it is today. I started my business over 20 years ago, with only $2,000 to my name and zero clients. Today as a mom of four, I balance the challenges of caring for my own family while servicing hundreds of clients in Dallas's competitive family law industry. I owe my success to my friends and family."

Kris earned her law degree at St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio after completing her Bachelor of Business Administration at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She continued her education by earning a Master of Business Administration at St. Mary's University School of Business. With more than 20 years of experience practicing family law, she is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law. She is a credentialed mediator in all civil, family and CPS matters. Today she serves as managing partner of Balekian Hayes, PLLC, based in Dallas, TX.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

