Precision Companies Selects Sollensys Corp.'s Blockchain Archive Server for Improved Data Security

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Businesses needing data protection are beginning to take notice of the next generation data protection offered in Sollensys Corp.'s product, Blockchain Archive Server. Sollensys Corp.'s newest client is Precision Companies, a Cocoa, Florida- based company that services a wide array of government, industrial, commercial, and institutional customers.

Sollensys Corp. has successfully developed a turn-key, affordable, and user friendly solution, The Blockchain Archive Server. Sollensys Corp. is constantly reimagining technology to create a safer, better world. The Blockchain Archive Server is a solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized.

Don Beavers, Sollensys Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, said, "As we face an ever increasing number of cyber threats each day, we are pleased to have been selected to serve such an important role in protecting the Precision Companies' data. Aerospace and engineering are vital industries to our country and we are proud to be able to improve data security."

Jason Shye, Chief Operating Officer of Precision Companies, said, "We are excited to be adding this next level of security to our operation. Much of our work is aerospace and government related and requires a sincere dedication to protecting valuable and important data. The Blockchain Archive Server proved to be the solution we were looking for."

About Sollensys Corp.

Sollensys Corp. is a U.S. based, public company specializing in data management and preparation. The Sollensys Corp. team is comprised of academics, engineers, and industry experts with decades of data security management experience. The Company's Blockchain Archive ServerTM encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The product is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. We believe that Sollensys Corp. is positioned to become a leader in commercial blockchain applications at a cost far less than existing solutions.

About Precision Companies

The Precision Companies include Precision Fabricating & Cleaning Co., Inc. (PFC), Precision Mechanical Inc. (PMI), and Precision Enterprises, Inc. (PEI) - separate, but complementary, business units. Precision's ISO 9001 / AS9100 registered facilities are located on twenty acres of industrial properties in Florida's Space Coast. Established in 1964, PFC offers fabrication, chemical pretreatment, precision cleaning, testing and painting services to our customers. PMI has been offering mechanical services to a wide array of government, industrial, commercial, and institutional customers since 1986. PMI installs process piping, plumbing and HVAC systems. PEI is an authorized sales and service representative for Scheuerle / Nicolas / KAMAG heavy duty / large scale transporters and trailers in North America.

Visit Sollensys.com for more information on The Blockchain Archive Server.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Sollensys Corp.

866.438.7657

www.sollensys.com

info@sollensys.com

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605773/Precision-Companies-Selects-Sollensys-Corps-Blockchain-Archive-ServerTM-for-Improved-Data-Security