Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Business Leader Gary Levi

Noted Management/Marketing executive with proven track record Gary Levi is announced to Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp advisory board

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Gary Levi to its Advisory Board.

Gary Levi is a Senior (CEO) management/marketing executive with proven track record of developing entrepreneurial solutions to complex business problems, managing diverse organizations, large multi-media marketing budgets, launching new products and directing international sales efforts. Strategic, creative thinker with broad expertise designing financial and marketing strategies, overseeing the implementation of consumer and trade marketing/advertising/sales programs from inception to implementation. Commitment to Public/Government Service in New York State and New York City serving in multiple Administrations, with increasing responsibilities in public policy and implementation.

"I look forward to bringing guidance, experience and my international contacts to assist ATHC in meeting their goals across global markets. More so I see this as an opportunity to leverage ATHC's products and offerings to help our fellow man during these trying times. More so than any other sectors than Small and Medium sized businesses, their clients and customers." Said Gary Levi, Advisory Board Member.

"Gary brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and strategic resources. His talents will be invaluable as we accelerate our international expansion and continue to evolve our solutions. Amongst a slew of verticals where we anticipate Gary to be of significant value, we are most excited about his ability to help ATHC expand into the Real Estate, Property Management and Public Sector. We are excited to have Gary on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him." Said Alex Lemberg ATHC President.

Information about Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: ATHC) is available online and will be updated in the coming days. Please visit https://athcorp.com.

