FMW Media Works Corp: Exploring The Block Broadcasting tomorrow Nationwide Featuring Fetch.ai, WaykiChain, BlockQuake , Pascal and Electroneum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / fetch.ai (FET) second interview will be broadcast again on Bloomberg tomorrow Saturday, Sept 12th at 7 pm est This interview with anchor Jane King with Fetch founder and CEO Humayun Sheikh explaining how Artificial Intelligence(AI) and, machine learning on the blockchain will be mandatory for businesses to survive. Humayun goes into how fetch.ai has use cases for hospitals to learn from data without sharing the data, which is extremely useful and novel for COVID virus preparation.

The interview will also be aired on Fox Business Network (FBN) Monday, Sept 14th, at 1030 pm pst along with Electroneum and Waykichain.

Also featured tomorrow on Bloomberg Television will be Richard Ells, CEO of Electroneum, Gordon Gao, Innovator CEO of WaykiChain. These companies are both run with the mindset of " giving the consumers all the advantages " Leveling the playing field, they have the tech and leaders to succeed, states Vince Caruso, CEO, and CO-Founder of FMW Media.

"We currently broadcast on 3 U.S. Television Networks and Internationally to over 50 countries and feel that our blockchain clients will literally change the world," continued Caruso.

Antonio Brasse, CEO, and Founder of BlockQuake, give us an update on the long-anticipated launch and user-friendly options available soon.

Pascal Foundation with Chris Bolet, Senior Developer, and CEO Herman Schoenfeld go into what they developing and bringing out for their Pascal Foundation Community and the world.

Additional updated Interviews filmed this past week by Somee.social (ONG) with a few of their top influencer Actors completing their 4th interview. Look for broadcast dates and times on Fox, KRON, and Bloomberg T.B.A.

Sologenic (SOLO), a new featured company, completes their first interview discussing the hybrid defi ecosystem.

"One of the many problems Sologenic is solving is providing access to the global financial markets using Blockchain technology. We're creating a Hybrid DeFi ecosystem allowing users from different parts of the world to trade and tokenize over 40K+ assets from 30 global stock exchanges within a regulatory framework inside the EU. The tokenization also creates a unique opportunity for users to trade a fraction or full amount of any stock and spend them in real-time via SOLO Cards." Bob Ras, The Co-Creator of Sologenic

Also, completing their first feature is JD Coin.



JD Coin, based out of USA, kicked off its success journey in April 2018 with a simple yet challenging mission of creating a secure process of trading, designed for mass adoption with industry-leading transaction speeds. JD coin is coming up with the next generation blockchain aiming to resolve the problems carried away with the previous generations of blockchain.

Blockchain 4.0 is poised to solve the issues of the previous generations of blockchain in a more structured & scalable manner with the help of AI, ML, Data Compression, Sharding, and many other advanced technologies.

JD Coin is paving its way to take the crypto industry with a storm by leading us to a better and faster version of technology to address the real-world problems in a more practical and cost-effective manner. Addressing the crucial component of consensus algorithm in any blockchain system which determines its performance and security, JD Coin is working on a multi-layered consensus algorithm such as a combination of POS (Proof of Stake) and POH (Proof of History) or POR (Proof of Reputation), etc., will help in providing solution for varied application scenarios with an ability to run in a small footprint on devices.

The consumer-friendly JD Company is built for practical, real-world use cases where traders need no prior trading experience. JD Coin is leading us to a world of faster processing and sustainable technology.

fetch.ai (FET) will be completing their third interview in series for network broadcasts later this month. Dates and Times TBA.

We have NativeCoin (N8V) with partners Ferum.network coming on for their extended and Tech Report sponsorship series, which will run through 2021.

ABOUT:

FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

Twitter @NewtotheStreet @ExploringBlock

Fetch.ai (FET)

Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices."

BlockQuake

New York City FinTech startup, BlockQuake is a regulatory-driven, one-stop-shop digital asset trading platform that will offer, at launch, 6 fiat currencies (USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, JPY, AUD), plus major cryptocurrencies & stablecoins (e.g., BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, XRP, XLM, TUSD) - resulting in over 100 pairings. Traders from over 140 countries will also be able to use their credit or debit card to deposit funds into their exchange account.

BlockQuake's accomplished team includes internal and external subject matter experts in FinTech, regulatory finance, investment banking, insurance, blockchain, and risk management, and a robust understanding of both the finance and crypto industries. They now draw upon decades of experience in blue-chip financial services to deliver solutions that address trader frustrations in the current cryptocurrency landscape. The result is a platform that aims to be an industry-standard in global compliance, built on security, transparency, and trust.



Investors can support BlockQuake through a worldwide KYC compliant ST20/ERC1400 token offering. The Regulation D 506(c) token offering for accredited investors in the U.S. and Canada or the Regulation S token offering for retail and institutional/accredited investors outside the U.S. and Canada. VisitBlockQuake.com for more information.

MANDI

Mandi Token has a wide range of experts in finance, accounting, and business analysis, including former analysts and financial experts from known institutions. Our spokesman, JD Salbego, is an Advisor to Solidum Capital, former CEO of BitTok exchange and current CEO of Legion Ventures. Jonathan Dunsmoor, our Compliance Officer, is Senior Counsel at Reid & Wise LLC, Securities Attorney at Aeryus, and Managing Consultant at NV Global Ventures. Willy Hartono Wijaya, President Director, is a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and an emergent investment figure in the Indonesian economy. We use a very conventional methodology on our approach to assessing the profitability and feasibility of any opportunities that have the potential to add value to our ecosystem and Mandi token holders.

SoMee.social (ONG1)

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking, and getting liked. SoMee's mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

