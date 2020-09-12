Anzeige
Samstag, 12.09.2020
Breaking Covid-19 News: Auf die Plätze - fertig - Kursexplosion!?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2020 | 00:41
Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN"), announces that the Company has granted stock options to its directors, officers and employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,950,00 common shares of the Company. Of these, 1,653,000 have been granted to directors, 783,000 have been granted to officers and 1,514,000 have been granted to employees and consultants. The stock options are exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the evaluation and development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Marco A. Romero
President & CEO
+604-681-1010 ext. 101		Fausto Taddei
Vice President Corp. Development & Corp. Secretary
+604-681-1010 ext. 105

E-mail: info@mn25.caWebsite:www.mn25.ca

Company address:
1500 - 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 4H8

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
