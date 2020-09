Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Announces Chief Financial Officer Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer Kamini Hitkari has advised the Company of her decision to resign from the Company to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Sean McNeil, Chairman of the Board of Experion, will act in the capacity of Interim CFO effective immediately. The Company has also commenced an executive search to fill the CFO position on a permanent basis.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of the Experion team and our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Kamini for her efforts and contribution over the past year and a half and wish her success in her new role".

Ms. Kamini Hitkari commented: "I am proud of Experion and our accomplishments over the past year and a half. We have navigated well in a fast paced and dynamic industry coupled with the current economic and pandemic challenges. Experion's strategy is focused and is well-positioned for the future."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

