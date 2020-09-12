United Battery Metals Corp. Announces Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:UBM)(OTC PINK:UBMCF)(FWB:0UL) ("UBM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a marketing campaign by Promethean Marketing, Inc. ("Promethean"). Furthering its strategy to generate a greater following among United States investors, the Company has retained Promethean to provide marketing services such that, in exchange for payment by the Company to Promethean of an aggregate of USD$250,000, Promethean will design, create, and distribute advertising content for a term of up to 90 days.

