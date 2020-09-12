Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 12.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Investieren Sie mit Brad Cook in über 2 Mio. bestätigte Goldunzen und einen NPV von fast 500 Mio.!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2020 | 20:10
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WSN (World Sports Network) Announces Weekly Free-To-Play Season Long NFL Contest

ISELIN, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network announces a new free-to-play contest to be ran concurrently every week of the NFL season.

WSN is proud to bring a free-to-play sweepstakes to football fans in the US. The contest, announced today, will be a weekly free-to-play format where the contestants make predictions on the outcomes of twelve Sunday games every week.

"Sports have been on hiatus due to the coronavirus making this year's resumption of the NFL an even bigger event than it usually is. With that in mind we wanted to do something special for the fans who've had such a hard year," Managing Director of WSN, James Whitlock.

The weekly winner will be awarded a $200 Amazon gift card on normal weeks with larger prizes being awarded for special games such as the Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

The WSN contest stands in contrast to other similarly themed sweepstakes that although offer huge dollar amounts can be nearly impossible to win.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/wsn--world-sports-network--announces-weekly-free-to-play-season-long-nfl-contest,c3193305

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.