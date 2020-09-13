Lenzing: The Lenzing Group for the first time delivered wood-based cellulosic fibers, which are produced at the Austrian sites in Lenzing and Heiligenkreuz, directly to China by train. Thanks to this new transport route, Lenzing is able to meet the urgent demand of its Chinese customers twice as quickly as by the usual sea freight.The first complete train with goods 100 percent "Made in Austria" started on August 20 at the Vienna South Terminal and reached his destination on September 05 at the Xinzhu train station in Xi'an, China. The train loaded with 41 containers with Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers and a total value of Euro 1.8 mn, passed a total of 10,460 km in seven countries: Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and China. The first ...

