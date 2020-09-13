Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 13.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Investieren Sie mit Brad Cook in über 2 Mio. bestätigte Goldunzen und einen NPV von fast 500 Mio.!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Tradegate
11.09.20
21:34 Uhr
27,060 Euro
-0,060
-0,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,02027,12012.09.
27,00027,10011.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CA IMMOBILIEN
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG27,000+0,93 %
LENZING AG45,150+0,78 %
OMV AG27,060-0,22 %
VALNEVA SE5,230+2,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.