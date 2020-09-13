Bawag: The Supervisory Board of Bawag Group has decided to reduce the number of Management Board members from six to five members. This is a reflection of the ongoing simplification drive across the business, with the Management Board reflecting the changing contours of the broader Group. The Group will consolidate the Domestic and International Retail & SME board roles, with Sat Shah leading the newly consolidated business. David O'Leary has been appointed Chief Risk Officer, replacing Stefan Barth, who has decided to take a new position outside of the Bank at the beginning of the new year. The Supervisory Board has also extended the mandates of all five Management Board members for a five-year term through the end of March 2026. Additionally, the Supervisory Board has ...

