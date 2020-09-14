Johnson Fellows Selects Yardi Voyager to Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Birmingham-based real estate group will utilise cloud-based platform to enhance operational efficiency and client services across retail, industrial and logistics assets

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fellows has selected Yardi Voyager , a cloud-based property management and accounting platform, to help streamline the management of its commercial real estate portfolio.

"We're excited about the transition to Voyager," said Neil Wetherell, partner at Johnson Fellows. "The Yardi platform will not only help enhance internal operational efficiencies, it will also expand our asset management and reporting services to clients."

The firm's goal is to modernise its technology platform and operate seamlessly from the cloud in a web and app-based environment.

"We were impressed by Yardi's end-to-end platform with options to add new services as we grow," continues Wetherell. "The single source of truth that Voyager provides, the cloud-based environment and being able to easily connect our processes is a great advantage."

The firm will also utilise Yardi Lease Manager, part of the Yardi Elevate Suite, to better monitor portfolio health and manage tenant risk, and Yardi PayScan to streamline procurement and invoice processing.

"We're delighted that Johnson Fellows has chosen the Voyager platform," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're focused on providing fully connected solutions, so that clients can enhance and broaden their services while reducing operational costs."

About Johnson Fellows

Johnson Fellows are commercial property consultants formed in 1984 providing property advice across the country via our offices in Birmingham, London, and Manchester.

Their partner led specialist departments act for clients including retailers, investors, plc's, private individuals, pension funds, developers and occupiers of all types of commercial premises. For more information, please visit Johnson Fellows.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

