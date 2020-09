Green Hydrogen Australia Group has secured approval for three large-scale green hydrogen plants in its pipeline. The Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub, featuring an 80 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, will produce clean hydrogen for vehicle-developer H2X.From pv magazine Australia The first of three large green hydrogen plants to be developed by Elvin Group Renewables and Denzo has been given the green light. The AU$300 million (US$218.5 million) Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub (BHH) will produce hydrogen directly from a solar farm in Bundaberg. However, the project is not limited to the dynamic duo of Elvin and Denzo, ...

