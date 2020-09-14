CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.09.2020;Das Instrument TRR US89531P1057 TREX CO. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.09.2020

The instrument TRR US89531P1057 TREX CO. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 15.09.2020

