14 September 2020

Barcelona, Spain. Sociedad Anónima Damm ("DAMM", the "Company") announces today the invitation by its wholly owned subsidiary Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Offeror") to the holders ("Bondholders") of its outstanding €200,000,000 1.00 per cent. Secured Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 guaranteed by the Company, exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (XS1492150260) (the "Bonds"), to offer to sell any and all of their Bonds to the Offeror for cash at the Purchase Price (as defined below) (the "Invitation"). The purchase price per €100,000 principal amount of the Bonds validly tendered (including all rights to accrued interest thereon) will be €100,000 (the "Purchase Price"). No payment (other than as part of the Purchase Price) will be made in respect of the accrued but unpaid interest on the Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.

The Invitation is expected to close at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 18 September 2020. An announcement of the results of the Invitation, including among other matters, the final aggregate principal amount of the Bonds tendered pursuant to the Invitation and accepted for purchase, is currently expected to be made as soon as reasonably practicable after the closing of the Invitation, with such announcement expected to be made at or before 8.00 a.m. (CET) on 21 September 2020, by publication of such information by (i) delivery of a notice to Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking, S.A. ("Clearstream, Luxembourg") for communication to Direct Participants, (ii) publication on the electronic Bloomberg system, and (iii) announcement through the DGAP Distribution Service of EQS Group AG on the ad-hoc news section of its website (www.dgap.de).

The settlement is expected to occur on 23 September 2020 (the "Settlement Date"). On the Settlement Date, the Bondholders whose Bonds are subject to purchase will be entitled to receive from the Offeror the Purchase Price for the purchased Bonds. If 15% or fewer of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds originally issued remain outstanding after the Settlement Date, the Offeror intends to exercise its option to redeem the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

UBS Europe SE will act as sole dealer manager in connection with the Invitation (the "Dealer Manager"). Lucid Issuer Services Limited will also act as the Tender Agent with respect to the Invitation.



Bondholders wishing to tender their Bonds to the Offeror must do so in accordance with the procedures set out in the invitation term sheet and subject to the Invitation Restrictions as further described in the invitation term sheet. Bondholders who intend to participate in the Invitation and who are Direct Participants must submit an indication of interest through Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (the "Clearing Systems"). Bondholders who want to participate in the Invitation and who are not Direct Participants of a Clearing System must submit tender instructions by instructing the bank, custodian or intermediary through which they hold the Bonds.

A "Direct Participant" is a person shown in the records of the relevant Clearing System as a holder of the Bonds.

Bonds purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Invitation will be cancelled and will not be reissued or resold whereas the Bonds which are not tendered and/or repurchased will remain outstanding and subject to their terms and conditions.

The Invitation is governed by English law. The Offeror may, in its discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of, or terminate the Invitation at any time prior to announcement of the final aggregate principal amount of the Bonds accepted for purchase in the Invitation.

Requests for information in relation to the Invitation and the procedures for tendering Bonds in the Invitation should be directed to:

DEALER MANAGER



UBS Europe SE TENDER AGENT



Lucid Issuer Services Limited Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4

60306 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Email: ol-ecmg-syndicate-emea@ubs.com

Telephone: +496913691025

Attention: Maximilian Kaessens Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

Attention: Arlind Bytyqi

Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Email: damm@lucid-is.com

About Guarantor



Damm is a global beverage company with almost 5,000 employees and distributes and exports its beverages to over more than 100 countries, with Spain being its principal market.

Within the Spanish beer market, mainly dominated by domestic brewers, Damm holds 25% market share of production volumes, placing it as the second largest brewer in the country.

About Underlier

The Ebro Foods Group is the leading Spanish food group, world leader in the rice sector and the second global fresh and dry pasta producer. It is present through a network of 27 subsidiaries in the principal rice and pasta markets in Europe, North America and South East Asia, and is gradually building up its presence in other countries.



