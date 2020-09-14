Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Format of AGM

For release 14 September 2020

In light of the government guidance regarding the outbreak of Covid -19 (Coronavirus), the Board of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the 'Company') has taken the decision to alter the format of the Company's annual general meeting to be held at 11.00a.m. on Friday, 25 September 2020 (the "AGM"). The safety and security of the Company's shareholders, guests, officers and service providers is of paramount importance.

The AGM will be an important event in the Company's corporate calendar, but in these difficult times the AGM will be purely functional in format to comply with the relevant legal requirements and to enable Shareholders to consider the resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM.

Given the UK Government's current guidance on social distancing and public gatherings, the Board has decided to make a number of arrangements in relation to the AGM:

In light of the current situation, and in accordance with the UK Government guidance, it will not be possible for Shareholders to attend the AGM in person. The Board expects only a very limited number of directors to be in attendance at the AGM to ensure a quorum and to conduct the business of the meeting. Social distancing measures will be in place in order to comply with current requirements. Details of how to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy are set out in the notes to the notice convening the AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their voting instructions and proxy form as soon as possible. See the notes to the notice convening the AGM for details with regard to voting instructions and proxy forms.

Under the UK Government's current guidance on social distancing and prohibition on public gatherings, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the annual general meeting in person. The Board therefore strongly encourages shareholders to vote on the resolutions by completing a proxy form appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy and not to attend the meeting in person.

In the event that shareholders have a question for the Board, please contact the Company Secretary, Northern Trust, by email or telephone, and we will arrange for a response to be provided to you.

