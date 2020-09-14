The global baby safety products market is expected to grow by USD 2.67 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Baby Safety Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Baby car seats, Baby strollers and prams, Baby cribs, and Baby monitors), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety. In addition, the availability of customized baby safety products is anticipated to boost the growth of the baby safety products market.

The growing number of road traffic fatalities involving babies has influenced governments across the world to enforce stricter regulations to ensure the safety of children in motor vehicles. For instance, many states in the US, including Alaska and Arizona have introduced several regulations that mandate the use of baby car seats. Similarly, in the EU, children under the age of 3 years are prohibited from traveling in passenger vehicles, unless they are fitted with baby car seats. Such laws are increasing the demand for baby safety products, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Baby Safety Products Companies:

Artsana Spa

Artsana Spa operates its business through segments such as Baby Care and Health Care. The company offers baby safety products such as car seats, strollers, and travel systems through its Chicco brand.

Britax Excelsior Ltd.

Britax Excelsior Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Car Seats, Pushchairs, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of travel systems, strollers, and car seats for child safety. Some of the models are DUALFIX M i-SIZE, SMILE III, B-AGILE M, and BRITAX GO BIG 2.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The company offers baby safety products such as car seats, carrycots, strollers, and travel systems under its Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort, Infanti, and Quinny brands. Some of the variants are Mico Max 30 and Adorra.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Strollers and accessories, Car seats and accessories, Non-durable products, and Others. The company offers baby safety products such as car seats, buggies, and strollers under its brands, such as Cybex, gb, and Even Flo. Some of the variants are Sirona Z i-Size and Cloud Z i-Size.

Jané Group

Jané Group operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers baby safety products under its Concord, Jané, and Be Cool brands. Products offered by the company include child car seats, pushchairs, cots, travel cots, and playpens.

Baby Safety Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Baby car seats

Baby strollers and prams

Baby cribs

Baby monitors

Baby Safety Products Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

