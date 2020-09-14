Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
News mit Signalwirkung! Rekordproduktion und blendende Aussichten!
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 
Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 14 SEPTEMBER AT 10 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two new orders, one from Asia for two RoPAX ferries and another from Scandinavia for a group of Linkspans. Both orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2021 and completed during the third quarter of 2022.

The RoPAX order is one of the largest RoPAX contracts that MacGregor has secured in recent years, with scope of supply encompassing bow and stern doors and ramps, ramp covers, tiltable ramps, top hinged doors, hoistable car decks, pilot doors, bunker doors and passenger doors, all of which will enable reliable and durable operations throughout the ferries' lifetime. The Linkspans order consists of several ramps for efficient loading of both the main and upper decks.

"We are very pleased that our customers have placed these significant contracts with us, which demonstrates very well the importance of our global presence and strong customer relationships", says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment

  • RoRo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/98ef9214-db16-4ad7-9753-41436f6056f2)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
