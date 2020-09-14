Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 13 million orders from Asia and Scandinavia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 14 SEPTEMBER AT 10 AM EEST



MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two new orders, one from Asia for two RoPAX ferries and another from Scandinavia for a group of Linkspans. Both orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2021 and completed during the third quarter of 2022.



The RoPAX order is one of the largest RoPAX contracts that MacGregor has secured in recent years, with scope of supply encompassing bow and stern doors and ramps, ramp covers, tiltable ramps, top hinged doors, hoistable car decks, pilot doors, bunker doors and passenger doors, all of which will enable reliable and durable operations throughout the ferries' lifetime. The Linkspans order consists of several ramps for efficient loading of both the main and upper decks.



"We are very pleased that our customers have placed these significant contracts with us, which demonstrates very well the importance of our global presence and strong customer relationships", says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.





