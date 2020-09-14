Cassiopea to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Lainate, Italy - September 14, 2020 -Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), today announced that the Company will present at the 22st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place on September 14 -16, 2020 as a virtual conference. Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea, will provide an overview of the Company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time: 01:00pm EDT

Online Registration: www.hcwevents.com

The presentation will be available for download on the Company's website:

https://www.cassiopea.com/investor-relations/publicationsAndCalendar

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Dr Chris Tanner

Chief Financial Officer Cassiopea S.p.A.

Tel: +41 79 401 36 79

Email: IR@cassiopea.com

Media:

Valentin Handschin

Senior Consultant IRF Reputation AG

Tel: +41 43 244 81 54

Email: handschin@irf-reputation.ch