Cassiopea to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Lainate, Italy - September 14, 2020 -Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), today announced that the Company will present at the 22st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place on September 14 -16, 2020 as a virtual conference. Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea, will provide an overview of the Company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
Presentation details:
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Time: 01:00pm EDT
Online Registration: www.hcwevents.com
The presentation will be available for download on the Company's website:
https://www.cassiopea.com/investor-relations/publicationsAndCalendar
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Dr Chris Tanner
Chief Financial Officer Cassiopea S.p.A.
Tel: +41 79 401 36 79
Email: IR@cassiopea.com
Media:
Valentin Handschin
Senior Consultant IRF Reputation AG
Tel: +41 43 244 81 54
Email: handschin@irf-reputation.ch