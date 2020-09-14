The Indian authorities will award a ground-mounted, grid-connected turnkey solar+storage project via an international competitive bidding process, followed by a reverse auction. Bidding closes on Oct. 27.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has invited bids to set up a 100 MW (AC) solar project and a 50 MW/150 MWh energy storage system in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The turnkey project will cover more than 405 hectares of state land in the state Rajnandgaon district. The contract will include design, engineering, supply, construction, testing and commissioning, plus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...